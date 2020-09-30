Tenants group suing judge for allegedly violating moratorium on evictions

National-World

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) — A Kansas City group representing area tenants is suing a Jackson County judge, saying his sign-off on evictions violates the recent CDC order to halt residential evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDC Director Robert Redfield signed a declaration Sept. 2 determining that the evictions of tenants could be detrimental to public health control measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. Two days later, the CDC and Health and Human Services issued an order temporarily halting residential evictions, starting immediately and going through the rest of the year.

KC Tenants, represented by the ACLU, filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Jackson County alleging that a circuit judge issued an administrative order that “directly conflicts” with the CDC’s moratorium on evictions.

“The Circuit Court is allowing landlords to continue filing and pursuing evictions, regardless of whether their tenant sought relief under the federal moratorium,” the group stated.

