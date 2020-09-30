Road rage leads to early morning gunshots

National-World

Hendersonville, TN (WSMV) — Hendersonville Police are investigating an incident that took place around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes of State Route 386 near Saunderville Road.

According to police, a driver reported they were driving to work when a white pickup truck driven by a male began following closely behind. The victim believes the man was upset with her not driving quick enough.

The driver of the pickup truck pulled into the far right lane near Indian Lake Blvd. as to exit and fired on shot into the victims vehicle and continued westbound on State Route 386.

Hendersonville Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident call their Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

