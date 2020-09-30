Police: 11-year-old shot in Flint was result of kids playing with gun

National-World

Flint, MI (WNEM) — Flint Police are investigating the shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Flint.

It happened in the 600 block of Euston, near Crawford on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The boy is in critical condition, according to Flint Police Chief Terence Green.

The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the upper chest.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, Green said the shooting was accidental and was the result of kids playing with the gun.

A suspect was quickly identified after the incident and taken into custody at a Walmart in Burton.

The suspect has been identified as a 35-year-old male.

Police believe he was dating a member of the victim’s family.

The incident remains under investigation.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“Flint police remain at the scene and continue to investigate this tragic shooting. It is too early to comment on any specifics because we need to give police time to fully investigate what happened and how. It is always especially painful to see tragedy strike a child and I know Flint police will do everything in their power to ensure justice is served. I ask all praying people to join with me to give strength to this child and their family.”

