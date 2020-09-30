Pandemic takes toll on Las Vegas helicopter tourism

National-World

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Dozens of helicopter tour pilots and mechanics have lost their jobs in southern Nevada after a steep decline in international travel. In a letter to state officials, Maverick Helicopters said it had made several temporary layoffs and furloughs that could become permanent if conditions do not improve.

“All of our flights going to the Grand Canyon, a large majority of those guests are coming from international waters,” said Maverick Helicopters Vice President of Marketing Bryan Kroten. “When you take those markets completely and go from 20 percent of the visitors to zero percent, that affects us greatly.”

Kroten said Grand Canyon tours are a major moneymaker for the company and less tourists have opted to take flight as a result of the pandemic. Maverick shifted gears to focus on events in the late summer and fall.

“Unfortunately, this year has been rough on the special events front. From losing a NASCAR race, to losing EDC, we’ve actually participated in Burning Man these last couple years as well and all three of those events did not happen towards the end of the year,” said Kroten.

The letter, addressed to Governor Sisolak, the mayors of Henderson, North Las Vegas, Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and DETR, said the company would have to lay off 75 employees including 23 helicopter mechanics and 21 pilots.

Maverick Helicopters said the layoffs and furloughs began “on or about March 18, 2020 and June 10, 2020, [and] may continue beyond six months and/or could become permanent.”

Maverick isn’t the first tourism helicopter company to make layoffs in the pandemic. Sundance Helicopters announced it closed tourism flight operations for good earlier this summer.

Maverick said leaving the tourism industry isn’t an option. It’s hopeful the market will return. Kroten said the last weekend in September had been the busiest weekend since the pandemic began.

“Zero. Zero thought process of leaving the market,” said Kroten. “We are here to stay. We are 100 percent in the Las Vegas market and can’t wait for the recovery.”

