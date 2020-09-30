Man charged after confessing to 1993 killing of liquor store owner

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Arnold, MO (KMOV) — Charges in a 27-year murder case in Arnold were filed Wednesday.

Loril Harp, 68, of St. Louis, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 1993 death of Steven Weltig.

The family was told Harp is in poor health and not a flight risk. According to the prosecutor, there is no bond in the case.

According to investigators, Harp shot and killed Steven Weltig on April 23, 1993, at Ajax Liquor, where he was working. Weltig was the owner of the the liquor store located on Jeffco Boulevard in Arnold. He was 40 years old at the time of the murder.

News 4 spoke to Weltig’s family and they said police approached them just over a week ago to break the news about a big development in the case.

At a 25th year remembrance event, Weltig’s mother told News 4 she wanted answers. Unfortunately, she died earlier this year.

The rest of Weltig’s family was told by police the tip came in 2015, but according to Arnold Police Chief Robert Shockey, a confession didn’t happen until two weeks ago.

“They found him (shot) execution style laying on the floor. He was killed with his own gun – shot in the head,” Weltig’s sister, Laura Steinman told News 4 in 2018, at the remembrance event.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.