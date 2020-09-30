Group of bar owners planning to sue city and Mayor for keeping bars closed in Honolulu

National-World

HONOLULU (KITV) — A group of bar owners are joining forces to consider legal action against the City and County of Honolulu as well as Mayor Kirk Caldwell. Their beef is that the Emergency Orders are keeping them closed for business.

The president of the Hawaii Bar Owners Association, Bill Comerford, says least 30 establishments are already on board; they want the court to allow them to reopen immediately.

Caldwell has previously stated restrictions on bars are in place because people don’t always follow rules when they’re intoxicated and the atmosphere in a bar promotes socialization. He says people may forget to wear their masks and social distance.

Creekside Lounge owner Shawn Garleipp says she is angry with Caldwell for keeping bars closed in his latest Emergency Order. “He is killing small businesses. The economic damage is horrifying. My girls [employees] are decimated. They are still trying to get their unemployment from March, some of them,” she says, opening the doors to her Kailua business to give KITV4 a look inside.

Bar stools are up, cloths cover the liquor bottles, COVID-19 sign and safety products are placed around the room, and cases of now-expired beer sit in boxes in the storeroom. Garleipp says she pays $20,000 a month to keep Creekside Lounge open. It goes towards things like taxes, rent, workers’ medical insurance, and commercial insurance.

She’s barely hanging on, she says. She is not alone. Comerford says there’s an estimated 700 to 800 bars on Oahu, and the economic impact of having the bars closed so often is “a death sentence. Nobody’s going to go forward.”

This is why the Hawaii Bar Owners Association is talking to at least 30 bars about taking legal action against the City & County of Honolulu and Caldwell. They are desperate to open. Comerford says if the closures continue much longer, ‘eventually, all of them” will close for good. Comerford says he’s still in the talking stages for this legal action, and invites any small business to join his effort.

He says the city’s reasoning for closing bars is arbitrary and not grounded in science. Now he’s hoping a judge can force the city to let the bars open immediately. “Just let us open, or give us some idea when you’re going to let us open,” he fumes.

Garleipp says she’d join a lawsuit in a heartbeat. “They need to open businesses. If they’re going to open tourism, they need to open this economy fully,” she rages.

Then she walks us out of her Hamakua Drive establishment and closes up shop. Every time she closes her door, Garleipp says, she wonders if it’s for the last time.

