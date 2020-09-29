We may soon learn what evidence the grand jury heard in the Breonna Taylor case. Here’s what’s happened over the last few days
The public may soon learn what evidence was presented to grand jurors that led them to charge a former Louisville police officer for his actions the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment.
A grand juror in the case has suggested that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron misled the public on what was presented to the panel.
Cameron announced he would comply with a judge’s ruling ordering an audio recording of the grand jury presentation be added to the court’s case file.
Here’s what else has happened in the case over the last few days:
- Details of Taylor’s autopsy were released on Tuesday. She was shot at least five times.
- The former Louisville police offer who was charged in connection with the case has pleaded not guilty.
- Vice News obtained body camera video that they say shows the moments after officers raided Taylor’s apartment.
- Protests continued over the weekend.
