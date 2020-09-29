We may soon learn what evidence the grand jury heard in the Breonna Taylor case. Here’s what’s happened over the last few days

National-World

The public may soon learn what evidence was presented to grand jurors that led them to charge a former Louisville police officer for his actions the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment.

A grand juror in the case has suggested that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron misled the public on what was presented to the panel.

Cameron announced he would comply with a judge’s ruling ordering an audio recording of the grand jury presentation be added to the court’s case file.

Here’s what else has happened in the case over the last few days:

Here are some stories to help get you up to speed: