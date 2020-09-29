Volunteers working to clean up illegal dumping in Saginaw neighborhood

National-World

Saginaw, MI (WNEM) — One year ago, volunteers cleaned up a neighborhood in Saginaw after illegal dumping took place.

Now, a year later, that same neighborhood is once again trashed.

“We have found a special calling over the last five years to try to help with this particular issue in Saginaw,” said Zachary Branigan, executive director of the Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy.

Branigan is working to clean up illegal dumping.

The SBLC is planning to clear the debris from the area of Ninth and Carlisle on Oct. 6.

Branigan said the SBLC addressed this location last year. He blames contractors, many of whom are out of town, for the recurring mess.

“Rather than hiring a dumpster or paying for the tipping fees at the landfill, they’re pocketing that money and then just dumping it illegally in this remote area,” Branigan said.

Branigan said residents who live in the east side community are not the ones leaving trash behind. He wants people who illegally dump to ask themselves if they would like to see all this rubbish on their street.

“There are children in that neighborhood. There are families in that neighborhood. And there are residents that have lived there for 50 years in that neighborhood. So they don’t deserve that anymore than somebody living in any other part of the Great Lakes Bay Region,” Branigan said.

Branigan said steps are being taken in an effort to prevent illegal dumping.

“There’s going to be more trail cams and things installed in this area to try and get some footage of people repeat dumping. We’re planting trees. We’re putting in bollards and four-by-four posts that prevent people from backing up onto lots. Just trying to make it less convenient,” Branigan said.

He said nearly 1500 lots have been cleaned up by the SBLC. That is thanks in part to donations from area businesses large and small, along with support from local and county leadership.

Branigan said the SBLC will roll up its sleeves and keep working for a more beautiful Saginaw.

“We’re not going anywhere. We intend to be here for the long haul,” Branigan said.

