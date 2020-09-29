Teens throwing rocks from overpass cause concern among 911 operators

National-World

Genesee County, MI (WNEM) — Scary calls rang into the Genesee County Central dispatch last Wednesday.

“This is 911 can you hear me?” A 911 operator is heard saying.

“Yes, I can hear you now. There are some kids throwing rocks onto the expressway. On 69 just before the Center Road exit,” a caller told 911 last week.

911 director Spring Tremaine says multiple people were calling in saying young children and teens were throwing rocks and concrete on drivers traveling on I-69.

“We take them very seriously,” Tremaine said. “Obviously some kids might think their actions are a bit benign and it won’t hurt anybody. But obviously we know it can be very dangerous. People have gotten hurt and even lost their lives and damaged cars over it.”

The dangers still haunt people in Genesee County because of the 2017 death of Kenneth White.

He was struck and killed by a 6-pound piece of concrete thrown from an overpass in Clio.

5 teenagers were charged with the crime.

One has been sent to prison while the other 4 cases sit in the court of appeals according to the Genesee County Prosecutor.

In this recent incident no one was hurt but there were calls about damaged vehicles.

“Before you get off of center road by Dort Financial Credit Union Arena,” a caller said to 911. “The side of my truck is all dented up and scraped up and everything.”

According to police they were unable to locate any suspects after arriving on scene.

Tremaine says her department took the original calls in the Kenneth White case and she hopes to never have to relive something like that again.

“We want people, young kids, certainly their parents to know it has possible deadly consequences of throwing projectiles off an overpass,” Tremaine said.

