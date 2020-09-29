Teachers make desks for students to use at home

National-World

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) — A group of teachers has taken over the woodshop at Elm Street Middle School in Nashua for a great cause. They are hoping to bring a bit of normalcy to students in a time that has been anything but.

Sunset Heights Elementary School physical education teacher John Barry and Elm Street Middle School science teacher Dan Scarpati can now add woodworking to their resumes.

“One weekend we just, in my driveway, put it together in about an hour,” Barry said.

Putting down the pens and pencils for drills and hammers. The two set to work, with the help of other teachers. The district is in a remote learning mode until at least January.

Once Barry and Scarpati began making the desks, they put out a call to other teachers to see if they wanted to get involved as well. The response was overwhelming.

“Within two days we had 70 teachers offering their sponsorship,” Barry said. “It came out to about $30. So, they said they would be willing to sponsor a desk.”

A Boy Scout troop who got wind of the project has even offered to help make the desks as the list gets longer and longer.

Three desks have already been delivered to their new owners.

“Just carry them right in and their eyes light up and just being able to see the teacher and just being able to use the teacher in person too, it’s been since March that they have seen us,” Scarpati said.

