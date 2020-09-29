Teacher’s extra effort goes viral

National-World

Wichita, Kan. (KAKE) — A Wichita teacher’s extra effort helping a student went viral over the weekend.

Kelsey Manning, a third grade teacher at Jackson Elementary, was caught on camera helping one of her virtual students take a test in person. The student, Journie Howard, was having issues accessing a test while learning from home.

After two days of it not working her teacher, Manning, decided to take matters into her own hands. She printed out the test and helped Journie through it on Friday.

Manning hopes any other parents that see the viral moment can learn from it

She tells KAKE, “I always tell my kids like, don’t don’t think I’m just a robot on the computer. Like I really am a real person here at school. So, you know, feel free to reach out to your teacher, just know that they’re doing the best that they can, but they’re also there for you at the same time if you should need anything.”

This is Manning’s first year teaching.

She says there has been a learning curve adapting to virtual learning but that she and her fellow teachers are getting in a groove now.

As for Journie and her family, her mother, Alante Garrett, says that she is grateful that her daughter has such an attentive teacher.

“I was like, for her to go above and beyond like that. That was just like, I don’t know, it was breathtaking. To know that she actually cares.”

