North Texas man to donate kidney to stranger in Mississippi: ‘I’m honored’

Frisco, TX (KTVT) — At any given time, tens of thousands of people in the U.S. are waiting for a kidney.

Jon Seidl of Frisco says he has a personal reason to donate one of his.

“We got 25 extra years with my step-dad because his sister, my aunt, selflessly donated her kidney,” explained Seidl.

When he was told he was a match to a stranger who needed a kidney, this was his response: “It wasn’t something that I really thought twice about.”

That stranger is Ken Cook who lives in Mississippi.

Cook said he developed diabetes more than 20 years ago.

“I’ve been through a lot. In September 2019, my diabetes got the best of me and had to get my legs amputated,” he said.

Cook says he’s in awe of Seidl’s decision to donate.

Seidl says he’s relying on his faith.

“But we do need to be listening and looking for ways to live out our faith. And this is the opportunity God has laid out for me,” said Seidl.

The two got the chance to talk via Zoom ahead of next month’s scheduled surgeries.

It led to a tearful exchange.

“I just can’t find the words to tell you how appreciative that I am… You have really restored the faith in my life,” said Cook.

Seidl responded, “There’s no doubt in my mind that this is one of those things that I’ve gotten right, and I’m honored.”

You can watch more of their conversation here:

Wednesday, October 14 is the scheduled day for the transplant in New Orleans. For these two men, that day can’t get here fast enough.

