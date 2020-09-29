Filming picks up again in New Mexico with new Netflix film ‘The Harder They Fall’

National-World

SANTA FE, N.M. (KOAT) — Things are starting to pick up for New Mexico’s film industry. The first production since the pandemic started is currently underway and, according to the state’s film office, the pandemic has made New Mexico even more appealing to Hollywood.

The film industry brings in millions of dollars to New Mexico every year.

“Pre-pandemic we were coming out of a record-breaking year,” said Amber Dodson, director of the New Mexico Film Office. “There was $525 million dollars in production spent.”

Now things are back in action. Kicking things off is the new Netflix film, “The Harder They Fall,” being filmed in Santa Fe.

It’s the first project started in New Mexico since COVID-19 put a pause on production across the state and it includes some award-winning actors like Idris Elba and Regina King. Music mogul Jay-Z is producing it.

“Hollywood sees New Mexico as safe place to come,” said Dodson.

Dodson said Hollywood’s decision makers are looking to New Mexico at time like this.

“Because our governor has taken the virus so seriously and has done such an incredible job mitigating the spread of the virus,” said Dodson.

It’s had an impact with more films and shows looking to shoot here.

“Dozens and dozens and dozens and dozens of inquiries, so we’ve been really busy actually over the past six months,” said Dodson.

How does this help New Mexicans? For example, “The Harder They Fall” is employing 500 New Mexico crew members and more than 300 New Mexico vendors. Jobs really needed during a global crisis.

“It’s generating revenue and generating jobs and that’s just one film,” said Dodson.

Dodson expects them to be busy the rest of 2020 and into 2021. “The Harder They Fall” will continue filming in New Mexico though December.

Film crews are required to follow the state’s COVID-safe practices, which include social distancing, wearing masks at all times and disinfecting daily.

