Could Ravens’ John Harbaugh be fined for taking off mask to yell at ref during MNF game against Chiefs?

Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — Ravens coach John Harbaugh got fired up at the referees Monday night in the first quarter of the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It may wind up costing him a pretty penny.

After tight end Nick Boyle was flagged for tripping, the furious head coach took off his face mask to yell in the referee’s face. Unfortunately for Harbaugh, the confrontation was caught on camera. The referee was still wearing his mask.

Harbaugh could be fined at least $100,000.

It’s not the first time, he’s taken off his mask during a game to yell at someone. He did it from the sidelines during the Texans game.

Several NFL coaches were fined last week for violating the league’s face mask policy for coronavirus.

