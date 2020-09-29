Bad Bunny’s glow-in-the-dark Crocs went on sale — and promptly sold out

National-World

Your favorite pair of rubber clogs that you secretly love but are ashamed to rock in public got a fancy makeover thanks to a collaboration with Latin trap artist Bad Bunny.

But if you want to buy them, you’re out of luck. The limited edition pair of Crocs quickly sold out on Tuesday.

Crocs teamed up with “lifelong fan” Bad Bunny for a white pair of Crocs with glow-in-the-dark Jibbitz charms on top.

Jibbitz charms are small decorations that can be used to add some flair to the top of Crocs.

The brand has teamed up with a number of other brands and artists before. Most notably, the company has teamed up with artist Post Malone on a number of occasions that all quickly sold out.

It also released a collaboration pair with Kentucky Fried Chicken that included fried chicken-scented Jibbitz that sold out as well.

Bad Bunny was born as Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio. The 26-year-old Puerto Rican musician won a Latin Grammy for Best Urban Music Album for his debut album “X 100pre” in 2018.