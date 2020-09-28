Man sets fire outside preschool after he was denied a drink

National-World

Citrus Heights, CA (KOVR) — Preschoolers in Citrus Heights had a sudden and scary visitor Friday morning. Staff says a man jumped a fence at the Little Friends Learning Center off Woodmore Oaks Drive, knocked on a classroom door and asked for a soda.

When he didn’t get what he wanted, Pastor Tweed Moore says he started to set a pile of brush on fire.

“I was just worried about the possibility of this tree getting caught on fire,” said Pastor Moore.

“I don’t know where he came in in the first place, but he definitely jumped over the back fence,” said Administrative Director Denelle Moore.

Denelle and Pastor Moore went outside to confront the man about the fire but they say he didn’t flinch. In fact, they say he casually walked away as if nothing had happened.

“I think we may have seen him around here before but why would he start a fire? Just doesn’t make any sense,” said Pastor Moore.

“Luckily no damage was done but it was definitely scary with everything that’s going on this fire season,” said Denelle Moore.

Denelle Moore posted the man’s picture on Facebook and sent a detailed description of what happened to parents who are relieved their little ones are safe and the situation didn’t get any worse.

“It was very concerning but she says she handled it well and I think she handled it well sending a message out to all the families,” said Cynthia Machado.

“We’re hoping, after putting it out on Facebook and this interview that maybe someone can find him and definitely hold him accountable for his actions,” said Denelle.

“You don’t want to mess up the guy’s life more than it is but at the same time it’s dangerous, especially around kids and stuff like that. So hopefully he can get some help,” said Pastor Moore.

Citrus Heights Police told CBS13 when officers arrived at the scene, they spotted the man but he ran before they could question him.

