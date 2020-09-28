Man sentenced to life in prison for killing manager at former workplace

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) — A man charged with shooting and killing a manager at his former workplace last year has been sentenced to prison.

On Sept. 2, Camilo Santiago-Santiago, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge and 14 months for the firearm charge.

Santiago-Santiago was arrested on Nov. 15, 2019 for the death of 36-year-old Carl Hellinger at Heritage Specialty Foods in Wilsonville.

Emergency crews responded to the business on Southwest Boberg Road at 8:20 a.m. A probable cause affidavit states Santiago-Santiago was caught by a surveillance camera entering through the main door, walking down the hallway and into an office, where investigators said he shot Hellinger several times.

Hellinger was pronounced dead, while law enforcement pursued Santiago-Santiago into Woodburn.

The chase ended on a dead-end street. Deputies said Santiago-Santiago refused to leave the car and yelled for law enforcement to shoot him.

SWAT teams responded to the scene and Santiago-Santiago was taken into custody.

Investigators said he had a pistol in his waistband and two other firearms in his car.

Detectives said Santiago-Santiago had been fired from Heritage Specialty Foods before the shooting took place.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.