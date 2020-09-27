Gladwin County, MI boy hospitalized after accident on motocross track

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

GLADWIN COUNTY, MI (WNEM ) — A Gladwin County family is asking for help after a 12-year-old was injured while riding motocross.

“He’s crazy, and he’s funny, and he’s so loving,” Makayah Willford said

That’s how Willford describes her younger brother Brevyn.

A 12-year-old boy from Gladwin County, who enjoys playing sports, hanging with his dog Sugar, and doing motocross.

“He’s been doing that since he was pretty young actually,” Willford said. “He started very little, he started with just little jumps, and he’s just gotten up from there.”

But earlier this week, Willford says that Brevyn unfortunately got into an accident while on a motocross track.

And that he had to be taken to Covenant Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for a brain bleed.

“He’s on some medication right now to keep him sedated, because just so his brain can heal,” she said. “And it looks like the bleed has definitely reduced down, so I wouldn’t say we’re in the clear, but the brain bleed looks a lot better.”

In the meantime, a fundraiser for the family has been set up on Facebook.

And Willford says they’re planning to have an open prayer ceremony here at the Gladwin County sports complex, for Brevyn.

“To have just a prayer to wish, that he will wake up ok and be his normal self,” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.