Annual pet blessing held as a drive-thru event due to ongoing pandemic

MILLS RIVER, NC (WLOS ) — Concerns over the coronavirus lead to a big change for one annual event.

The 12th annual “Blessing of the Pets” at Mills River Presbyterian Church was held drive-thru style on Saturday.

Organizers say it was mostly dogs and that most cats aren’t too fond of this type of attention.

Pets and their people made three stops along the way to hear readings, say prayers and get the blessing.

It’s meant for the entire household.

“You’re asking God’s blessing on the being, that person, that family, or the pet, that they will have a life of happiness and holiness and health,” Rev. Merri Alexander with Mills River Presbyterian Church said.

People who came here today also shared some love by donating pet food to Blue Ridge Humane Society.

