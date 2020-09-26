St. Louis man sentenced to life now walks free after 33 years

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV ) — After more than 30 years behind bars for a crime he insists he did not commit, a St. Louis man is free.

Ralph McElroy was 17 when he was convicted of murder and sent to prison.

He’s now with family and starting the difficult, but very welcome process of adjusting to freedom. News 4 was there when he was welcomed home.

McElroy hasn’t been home since Ronald Reagan was president. Now his entire world looks much different.

For the first time in 33 years, McElroy is a free man. He’s doing things he couldn’t do yesterday, like walking a dog.

“Nothing like freedom, can’t describe it, nothing like freedom,” smiled McElroy.

McElroy was convicted of first-degree murder without the possibility of parole in 1987 when he was 17.

A court ruling forced him to be re-sentenced because he was a minor when the crime occurred. McElroy has always maintained his innocence and an organization that helps innocent people get out of prison believes him.

“When I walked out it was mostly relief. I was relieved going through so much over the years. Prison has got to be the worst place in the world,” said McElroy.

His family has always stood beside him. His sister flew in from Los Angeles to greet him.

“It’s incredible, it’s like walking on a cloud. It’s been so long coming we have been through so much. When your loved one is in prison you are kind of in prison too,” said Ralph’s sister, Malena McElroy.

McElroy wore a t-shirt that read “Miracle of Innocence”, that’s the organization that took on McElroy’s case.

“[The] miracle of innocence is working to have him exonerated because he didn’t commit the crime of which he was convicted,” said retired attorney Chris Illiff. Illiff works with the organization and helps get people their freedom.

“They come out with nothing. Ralph needs a cell phone, he needs transportation. He’s going to need an occupation. Our founders did 20 years, they know what an exonerated person needs when they come out,” said Illiciff.

“He wanted Krispy Kreme, so we stopped and got him Krispy Kreme,” said Malena.

Until the morning of his release, McElroy had never used a cell phone.

“It’s wonderful I’ve been praying and waiting on this forever now that it’s finally here I couldn’t sleep at all last night. So excited and happy,” smiled McElroy.

McElroy says he hasn’t had a good night’s sleep since he was a teenager.

For now, McElroy is on parole. At 51-years-old, he wants his life back.

“For starters, I’m going to get my job, this is including fighting for my innocence,” said McElroy.

McElroy barely even recognized his street or childhood home.

“Everything seemed so small because I was a little kid. I wanted to know what happened to the rest of the house, rest of the yard. Not how I remember it. It’s changed, yes it’s changed,” said McElroy.

He considers himself lucky, because he will sleep under the same roof with his mom for the first time in more than three decades. He knows it will be a long road ahead and a new start, but that’s just the beginning.

