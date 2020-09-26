Caught on camera: Bear wanders around Idanha home after wildfire evacuations

National-World

IDANHA, OR (KPTV ) — Home surveillance footage captured a bear walking around someone’s property in Idanha, after wildfires tore through the area.

Residents in the Idanha area weren’t able to return to their homes until Friday, when wildfire evacuation levels were downgraded.

Tina Jahn and her family were startled on Friday morning when their home surveillance system caught a bear in front of their door as they were planning to return to their property in the Santiam Canyon.

Jahn said the bear appeared on camera hours before they were planning to make the trip.

“He had come right through here, and just moseying along,” Jahn said, describing the scene after she got an alert from home surveillance system.

“You know, number one, yes, bears are very dangerous,” Jahn said. “But I was excited to see that there’s wildlife that made it through.”

Jahn said she thinks the bear was attracted to rotting buffalo meat in several refrigerators and freezers that went bad since the power went out. Now, she says she’s concerned that this could happen to others returning.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says don’t expect to encounter a lot of wildfire in or near burn areas, as many probably left due to the fires.

But some places are in better shape than others, including Jahn’s home, which was untouched by the flames.

Jahn said she recognizes how close it was to the fire line.

“It’s charred,” Jahn said. “And it was laying just right here, you know, right here where we could’ve burned.”

Jahn said she is thankful but also heartbroken.

“Being here the first time is, I’m joyous, because we have such a great place and I’m thankful,” Jahn said. “But at the same time, it’s heartbreaking for those that don’t.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says if you do encounter wildlife, especially near your home or property, don’t approach it and instead call the Oregon State Police of sheriff’s office.

