QC teens recognized nationally for their work with kids in foster care

IL (WQAD) — Two local teenagers were honored on a national level Thursday, September 24th, 2020.

Amber and Amy Haskill are WQAD’s 2020 Finalists of the Jefferson Awards.

The Rock Island twins started a nonprofit called Closet2Closet when they were in junior high. They collect clothes and create care packages for preteens and teens in foster care.

Amber and Amy spent four years in the foster care system apart before they were adopted by the Haskill Family. Today, they are both in college and last night they were recognized by the Jefferson Awards Foundation for “Multiplying Good” in our community. The ceremony took place virtually this year, but both girls tuned in – Amber from her home in Rock Island and Amy from Western Illinois University in Macomb.

