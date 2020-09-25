Portland police get backup in response to planned weekend protests

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Portland, OR (KPTV) — Changing course from their original stances earlier this week, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police will join the Portland Police Bureau this weekend for protests in the city.

Gov. Kate Brown was joined by PPB Chief Chuck Lovell, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton at a news conference Friday morning.

The four discussed law enforcement’s plans for several demonstrations scheduled in Portland Saturday. The sheriff’s office and state police will lead crowd management with PPB for a unified response to the protests.

The governor announced she was using executive authority to mobilize deputies and troopers to be in Portland for 48 hours.

Brown specifically stated her concern of violence over the weekend by “white supremist groups from out of town,” who are expected to be armed.

“The First Amendment does not give anyone license to hurt or kill someone because of opposing political views,” Brown said.

Brown said she conferred with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and said he agreed on the coordinated response.

Lovell announced large crowds are expected. He said the aim of the coordinated response is to keep protest groups separate.

Hampton directed the following message at those considering coming to Portland:

“If you want to come to Oregon, to Portland, to peacefully protest, to assemble, to voice your outrage, to voice your concern – we welcome you for that. If your job, if your intent, is to come to Oregon is to commit crimes, to provoke, to make people feel unsafe in their homes – we do not want you to come here.”

Both MCSO and OSP previously said they were not planning to join Portland police on Saturday, citing the city’s ban on tear gas for crowd control.

In a joint statement released after Friday’s news conference, MCSO and OSP wrote they “are committed to the safety and well-being of the communities we serve. We strongly support the right to demonstrate and for people to use their individual and collective voices to express grief, outrage and a call for action.”

The agencies stated in part, “Protests are among the most difficult events to manage in policing today. Police have a responsibility to safeguard the right of people to assemble and engage in free speech, while balancing other rights guaranteed in our Constitution, including maintaining public order by preventing criminal behavior, such as assaults, rioting, arson and other illegal activity.”

The statement continues, saying the agencies “appreciate Governor Kate Brown’s decision this morning to use her executive authority… For all protests this weekend in Multnomah County, regardless of political affiliation, our message is clear, do not engage in criminal conduct. For people who attend the events, leave your weapons behind. Racism is not welcome in Oregon. Hate and division are not welcome in Oregon. Violence is not welcome in Oregon.”

Deputies, troopers and PPB officers will be “highly visible” to “keep the peace.”

At the news conference, Reese said “Our goal is to not make any arrests.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.