New Fortnite league and second Rocket league season offered in AR

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM) — As part of the City of Fayetteville’s Esports program, the Fayetteville Parks and Recreation division announced the formation of a new Fortnite Solos league for players ages 8 and up.

Registration is open now and the cost is $5 per person. The deadline for registration is Oct. 8.

The six-week Fortnite league will accept all platforms (PC, Xbox, PlayStation< Nintendo Switch, and Mobile), and will feature two games each week, beginning Oct. 13.

Matches will be played on Tuesday evenings beginning at 7 p.m. in a private league lobby.

Standings will be kept and updated weekly, and prizes will be awarded to the top finishers at the end of the league.

In addition, the second season of Rocket League is accepting registrations now through Oct. 8 for players ages 16 and up, this time in a 3v3 format.

The five-week Rocket League season will have two separate rank-based divisions with one match per week, scheduled for Thursday evenings at 7 and 7:30 p.m.

All game platforms are eligible. A one-week tournament will follow the season, and prizes will be awarded to the top finishers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.