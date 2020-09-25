Man, 90, has most valuable possessions stolen after packing for wildfire evacuation

National-World

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — Deputies are asking for help after they say someone stole a 90-year-old man’s most valuable possessions from his car, including his late wife’s wedding ring.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the theft occurred at the Town Center Terrace Apartments off Southeast Causey Avenue in Happy Valley sometime between Sept. 14 and 18.

Robert Pouriea packed all of his most valuable possessions into his car as a precaution as wildfires spread across Clackamas County, but did not evacuate.

According to investigators, someone at an unknown time between Sept. 14 and 18 entered the car in the apartment complex’s parking lot and stole everything from inside of it. Pouriea said he grabbed what mattered most, including wedding rings belonging to him and his late wife, a coin collection, and jewelry.

“I had a ten dollar gold piece, my grandmother took it out of circulation when they closed the gold standards,” Pouriea said.

Pouriea said the items that were stolen from his unlocked car had been in his family for generations, and that he planned to pass along some of the items to his daughters and grandchildren.

“I just don’t have anything to leave behind anymore,” Pouriea said. “All I can tell people is if you put something valuable in your car, lock that sucker, don’t trust anybody.”

Pouriea said he is also worried about his secure information, like his social security number, as he says his tax returns were among the items taken.

