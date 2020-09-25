Indoor Visitation Allowed To Resume At Nursing Homes In Massachusetts
Boston, MA (WBZ) — Indoor visitation will be allowed to resume in nursing homes and rest homes in Massachusetts on Friday. The new guidance announced by the Baker-Polito administration also expands indoor visitation options in assisted living residences in the state.
In-person visits may resume at nursing homes and rest homes if safety measures are in place including:
• Indoor visits should occur within a designated visitation space that is close to the entrance of the facility and allows for social distancing
• The visitor must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperature checked
• Residents, staff, and visitors must wear a mask or face covering for the duration of the visit
• The visitor must remain at least 6 feet away from the resident for the majority of the visit
• If desired by both parties, there may be physical contact between the resident and visitor so long as precautionary measures are followed such as hand sanitation before and after contact
• A schedule is implemented for frequent disinfection of the designated visitation space
• The unit, floor, or care area where the resident lives must not have any COVID-19 cases in residents or staff in the past 14 days and the facility is not experiencing a staffing shortage that requires a contingency staffing plan
Indoor visitation at assisted living residences may resume in designated shared spaces with the same safety measures. In-unit visitation was previously allowed at ALRs.
