Group to conduct city-wide tree planting event

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Cheyenne, WY (Cheyenne Post) — Rooted in Cheyenne will be conducting their seventh neighborhood tree planting event on Saturday, September 26th. Due to COVID-19, the volunteer work force will be reduced significantly. Members of the Rooted in Cheyenne Board, along with Cheyenne Urban Forestry staff and a handful of local arborists and landscapers, will be planting 100 trees along Cheyenne’s streets. Motorists are asked to slow down and be cautious of crews planting trees in the right-of-way.

Rooted in Cheyenne will be taking several precautions to ensure the safety of its tree planters. Crews will be limited in size and will have staggered tree pick-up times to prevent large gatherings. Health evaluation check lists will be completed, and temperatures will be taken for all staff and volunteers. In addition, hand sanitizer will be available, and tools used for planting will be sanitized.

Rooted in Cheyenne is a neighborhood tree planting program dedicated to planting trees along Cheyenne’s streets and partnering with homeowners, businesses, and non-profits to support a more diverse and resilient forest canopy and cultivate greener, healthier, more livable neighborhoods. Rooted in Cheyenne is supported through generous sponsorships from local businesses and non-profits and relies on volunteers to plant and maintain all trees. This year’s platinum sponsors are Wyoming State Forestry Division, Historic Cheyenne Inc., HollyFrontier, Array School of Technology, and Goalz Restaurant Group.

The program provides homeowners with low cost trees to be planted in or adjacent to the public right-of-way. Tree planting, watering, and care for one year is included with every tree purchased. Trees cost $50 and homeowners are allowed two trees per planting season. More information and applications for next spring’s planting are available online at rootedincheyenne.com. Further information and questions may be directed to Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division at 637-6428. Follow the tree planting event at Rooted in Cheyenne’s Facebook page.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.