Couple accused of murdering woman amid love triangle face judge

Waterbury, CT (WFSB) — A Waterbury couple was arrested and accused of murder after getting entangled in an affair.

After not being seen for months, the victim’s remains were recently found at Black Rock State Park in Watertown.

Neighbors remember the victim, Lerato Sebetlela, as a very kind woman. Everyone was shocked when she disappeared back in July, and they all held out hope that she would be okay.

On Thursday evening, Waterbury police said they arrested 22-year-old Miles Johnson and 23-year-old Casandra Nazario.

They’re accused of murdering Sebetlela, a woman Johnson had been romantically involved with for the last two years, according to court documents.

“She was a nice girl. Never had any problem with her,” said Herminia Cruz, the victim’s neighbor.

Cruz lives next to Sebetlela in an apartment on Johnson Street. That’s where police say Nazario and Johnson stabbed Sebetlela to death in mid-July.

“I saw the police come and everything, then I said something’s wrong, it broke my heart,” Cruz said.

Police spent months investigating, and phone records led them to Johnson and Nazario.

According to police, Nazario confessed, telling them that Sebetlela’s boyfriend told her Johnson had been cheating on her.

She and Johnson reportedly went to Sebetlela’s apartment, and during a confrontation, Johnson said Sebetlela charged at him with a knife.

After a struggle, Johnson says he stabbed Sebetlela in the neck with Nazario following up, stabbing her in the back.

Tracking the Johnson’s phone, police were brought to a wooded area 50 feet into Back Rock State Park two weeks ago, where they found human remains wrapped in a comforter and plastic bags.

Police say Sebetlela’s identity was confirmed by DNA.

Johnson was in court on Thursday, and Nazario had her first virtual court appearance on Friday.

Nazario and Johnson are being held on a $2 million bond.

