Art Fair finds a way to continue, goes part-virtual

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV KSMO) — The Plaza Art Fair usually fills the streets of the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, but things are going to look different this year.

After canceling in July due to the pandemic, it’s back with a reimagined theme.

This weekend marks the start of the 89th Plaza Art Fair. Typically the Plaza is filled with hundreds of artists and thousands of visitors, but this year, you’ll instead notice art work behind windows and storefronts.

A total of 22 artists will have their work displayed throughout the Plaza until Oct. 5. Artists will also have pop-ups inside some stores, where visitors can go and see the art in-person.

The Plaza will also hold four live, but virtual, concerts and will stream them on the Plaza’s social media outlets.

If visitors are hungry, organizers have figured that out too. They said several Plaza restaurants will offer a Plaza Art Fair menu that is available for take-out or dine-in this weekend.

There are also virtual components to the art fair this year. People can check out 240 artists’ showcases on PlazaArtFair.com

“This gave us the opportunity to look deeper into the community and find some artists that weren’t traditionally at Plaza Art Fair and display some of those works as well,” said Kasey Vena, general manager of the Country Club Plaza. “So some of our displays actually show local, emerging artists, so that was a great addition that we were able to include this year.”

