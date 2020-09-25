Arrest made after park ranger assaulted at state park

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

STOKES COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — An arrest has been made after a man allegedly ran over a park ranger at Hanging Rock Park on Sept. 6, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Kennan James Foster, 44, of Greensboro, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, fleeing the scene to elude arrest, driving a motor vehicle inside a pedestrian-only section of a state park, and failure to render aid to an injured person.

Park officials said Ranger Eryn Staib was on duty when she heard a motorcycle on one of the trails. She briefly spoke to the rider who then allegedly ran her over.

The crime happened in the lower cascades. Staib’s injuries were minor and she has since returned to work.

Foster was charged on Sept. 17 and taken into custody on Sept. 21.

Foster has posted bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 30.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.