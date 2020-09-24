Town officials stepping in after Southington house being rented, large parties being held

National-World

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) — Some Southington neighbors are up in arms about a homeowner renting out his property on an online website.

Neighbors say guests are ruining their quality of life and say they believe there are too many guests during a pandemic, plus they’re blasting loud music.

Southington police along with the town are now involved.

The home was listed on Airbnb and the town is now trying to get a court order to stop the room and board at the house.

The town’s manager says he is now trying to get a court order to stop the room and board at the house. He also says they have a lot of concerns, one including the health and safety because of coronavirus.

Drone 3 video showed the 9,700 square foot house in Southington. Neighbors say buses have been dropping off and picking up dozens of people at the DeFashion Street home.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said guests are coming form out of state.

“They rented out to different people and the majority are from New York or New Jersey. Two or three weeks ago, there was a party here,” the neighbor said.

Neighbors are also upset over the noise. They say the house parties go into all hours of the night and early morning.

“We ended up calling the police department and they come and tell them to lower it, and then they put the music louder when police leave, and we call the police again,” the neighbor said.

According to Southington police reports, they’ve responded to upwards of 15 noise complaints at the home this summer.

The town says the home was being rented out on Airbnb, an online short-term rental agency. The ad has since been taken down.

Channel 3 learned the homeowner isn’t allowed to rent out the home short-term due to Southington’s zoning regulations. If it was allowed, the town manager says the homeowner would need to apply, but it was never done.

The town also says this is a health concern. Connecticut’s governor has limited the amount of people to 100 people outdoors and 25 people inside due to COVID-19.

Channel 3 found a few ads tied to the homeowner’s phone number, two of which were for pool parties on multiple days. An invitation showed the home’s address showcasing a July wedding reception.

Channel 3 spoke to the homeowner over the phone on Thursday and questioned him about the ads. He says he knows nothing about it and says his home was damaged during a party.

The homeowner claims he only know of two large parties with more than 150 people that were held.

“So, it’s gotten out of control. It’s gone on this entire year and also happened at the end of last year and claimed he only rented it through a few people. If you talk to the neighbors, we live here, so we know how many times it’s being rented and it causes a disturbance,” a neighbor said.

The town also sent the homeowner a cease and desist order, but the homeowner said he never received anything.

Channel 3 reached out to Airbnb, but haven’t heard back.

