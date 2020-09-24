Police: Man arrested with 500 bags of heroin after making drug deal while 2-year-old daughter in car

National-World

Atlantic City, NJ (KYW) — Atlantic City Police say a man was arrested with 500 bags of heroin after being caught making a drug deal while his 2-year-old daughter was in his car. The incident happened Wednesday on the 3900 block of Crossan Avenue, shortly after noon.

According to police, detectives observed 36-year-old Robert Hart, of Pleasantville, driving a vehicle. However, one of the detectives knew Hart was driving with a suspended license.

When the detectives turned their vehicle around to conduct a motor vehicle stop they saw Hart pull to the curb and conduct a drug transaction.

When Hart pulled away, the detectives attempted to stop him, but he continued for several more blocks before finally stopping on the 4300 block of North Drive.

Police say Hart was arrested after finding 500 bags of heroin while his 2-year-old daughter was inside the car.

After Hart was taken into custody, police say he resisted getting into the patrol car and kicked an officer and detective. The officer was treated on scene for an injury.

The young girl was turned over to her mother.

Hart is facing multiple charges including, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, child endangerment, and resisting arrest.

Hart was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

