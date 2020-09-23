Up to 100 people quarantined after 6 high school students test positive for COVID

National-World

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) — Gatherings among high school students in Fairfield are resulting in an increase in coronavirus cases and causing up to 100 people needing to quarantine, according to town officials.

Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick held a press conference on Wednesday night saying there are a total of six positive cases among high school students in Fairfield.

A student at Fairfield Ludlow High School tested positive on Tuesday.

Since Tuesday, four additional Fairfield Ludlow High School students have tested positive and one student at Fairfield Prep have tested positive.

Officials said as of now, there is no link between the cases identified on Wednesday and the cases identified at Fairfield Ludlow High School on Tuesday.

Health and town officials said there is a link between the cases identified on Wednesday and gatherings held over the weekend.

There were at least six gatherings over the weekend between high school students, according to Kupchick. Health officials have linked four of the gatherings to positive cases.

In addition to the positive cases, Kupchick said around 100 people will now need to quarantine until contact tracing is completed.

Health officials said there was no mask use or social distancing at these gatherings.

Kupchick is asking everyone to abide by the current guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.

