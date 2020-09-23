These restaurants have closed for good during the COVID19 pandemic

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — From long-standing restaurants like the Feasting Fox in South City and Cuasanell’s in South County and popular eateries like Gamlin Whiskey House in the Central West End, the pandemic has caused the closures of dozens of St. Louis area restaurants.

While St. Louis is also seeing dozens of new restaurants open, some have closed their doors for good.

Here’s a list of restaurants that have closed their doors for good this year:

• 5 Star Burgers – Creve Coeur

• Attitudes Night Club – The Grove

• BRAVO! – West County Mall

• Caruso’s Deli – Downtown

• Cork Wine Bar – Ferguson

• Cousin Hugo’s – Maplewood

• Cusanelli’s – Lemay

• The Dubliner – Maplewood

• The Eatery Food Hall – Downtown

• Feasting Fox – Dutchtown

• Gamlin Whiskey House – Central West End

• Guerrilla Street Food – Delmar Loop and 2nd Shift brewery locations

• Hop Cat – Delmar Loop

• iTap – Central West End

• Local Chef Kitchen – Balwin

• Mike’s Hot Dogs – University City

• Russell’s – Chesterfield

• Ryder’s Tavern

• Paul Mineo’s Trattoria – Westport

• Sub Zero Vodka Bar – Central West End

• Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill – Creve Couer

• Tavolo – Delmar Loop

• Three Monkeys – Tower Grove South

This is an ongoing list and will be updated.

