Police: Group gathers outside Kelly Building; officers respond to shooting involving demonstrators

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Late Tuesday night, another demonstration took place outside the Penumbra Kelly Building and during the gathering, police said two people associated with the group were involved in a shooting nearby.

Around 10 p.m., a march of about 75 people began at Laurelhurst Park in southeast Portland with the Kelly Building, located in the 4700 block of East Burnside Street, as its destination.

The Kelly Building, a shared operations space used by multiple law enforcement agencies, has been a frequent location for demonstrations the past several months.

Once the group was outside the building, police warned those present over loudspeaker to not trespass.

The Portland Police Bureau reported that someone in the group threw a lit commercial grade firework towards the building, and it landed near several parked police cars.

FOX 12’s Drew Marine observed the group as peaceful about an hour into the demonstration.

For about two hours, police said the group continued blocking both directions on East Burnside Street at East 47th Avenue.

Then, at around 12:18 a.m. Wednesday, police said members of the group entered onto the property of the Kelly Building and were arrested.

Police identified the three people arrested as:

Laura Sutton, 33, of Flagstaff, Arizona, who was charged with interfering with a peace officer and third-degree escape.

Tracy Lynn Molina, 47, of Logsden, Oregon, who was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.

Simona Arteaga, 39, of Portland, who was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree trespass.

PPB said its officers did not use crowd control munitions.

By 1 a.m., most of the group left the area.

During the early part of the demonstration, at 10:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting reported in 4400 block of Northeast Glisan Street, about half a mile from the Kelly Building.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned there had been a fight between two people, which led to one of the people firing a gun toward the other.

That person was shot, and business was hit by gunfire as well, police said.

Police said the two people involved in shooting were associated with the demonstrating group.

Prior to the shooting, both had gathered at Laurelhurst Park and marched to the Kelly Building, according to police.

Both people were transported by ambulance to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if either person will face charges.

Anyone with information about the shooting, who has not already been contacted by investigators, is asked to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Police said the shooting was the fourth shooting in Portland on Tuesday in which someone was injured by gunfire.

