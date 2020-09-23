Man loses items that belonged to his late wife during break-ins

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — A door frame is broken and debris is all over rooms inside a home on Old Julian Road.

“They threw things on the floor, messed up the room, clothes are out of the closet and onto the floor,” homeowner Richard Walf said.

Walf’s home is one of several that were burglarized Monday and Tuesday.

The homes targeted during that 48-hour period were along Alamance Church, Coble Church and Ledford roads.

Walf lost a lot of cash, gift cards and valuables in the crime.

He also is missing something of his wife’s that he treasured. She died several years ago.

“Her wedding ring, my wedding band, a lot of watches and stuff she had. Some of it was pretty valuable,” Walf said.

They are valuables he hopes are returned, along with his sense of security.

“We did put in alarm system,” Walf said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said there are three suspects in custody and they range from ages 19 to 30 years old. They are also connected to break-ins in Rockingham County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.