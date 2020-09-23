‘Disgusting’: Vandals destroy buildings and supplies at Brewer Field

National-World

Belle Vernon, PA (KDKA) — Coronavirus may have canceled a number of community events this spring, but now vandals have canceled any future events in Belle Vernon.

“They used to have all kinds of activities like football games. The streets would be filled with cars there,” said Doug Indof, who lives down the street from Brewer Field.

The buildings at Brewer Field are used by the Belle Vernon Borough Recreation Department to store items and host events.

“We have an Easter egg hunt, we normally have over 500 children here,” said Mayor Gerald Jackson.

Over the weekend, those supplies were taken or destroyed.

“They smashed all the lightbulbs onto the parking lot and onto the field so there was glass everywhere,” said Jackson.

Crews spent over four hours cleaning up the glass before discovering the buildings were broken into and trashed.

“That’s really disgusting. I had no idea it was utilized or anything was being stored. It’s deplorable,” Indof said.

On Tuesday, crews ripped down the damaged buildings since the support beams were destroyed. Now the mayor is putting out a plea to find out who crushed the community’s dreams.

“I just want to find the people who did this. I just want to find them to teach them what respect is and if it’s kids, I’m willing to put them in community service time to make what they did right,” Jackson said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Southwest Regional Police Department at 724-929-8484.

