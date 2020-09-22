Shots fired by barricaded gunman in suburban Atlanta, police say

National-World

Police ordered nearby residents to shelter in place Tuesday morning after a barricaded gunman at a suburban Atlanta home fired shots.

Someone called 911 about 5:30 a.m. to say shots had been fired, and when officers arrived, a man was shooting inside and outside a home, CNN affiliate WSB reported, citing police.

Officers are on the scene in the Cobb County neighborhood, about 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta. Police have blocked entrances to the Newcastle subdivision in East Cobb, WSB reported.

“Barricaded Gunman/Shelter In Place,” a Cobb County Police tweet said. “All neighbors on Kingsley Dr between Castle Lane and Vineyard Court need to shelter in their homes.”

A SWAT team was dispatched to the Newcastle subdivision, The Atlanta Journal Constitution and WSB reported.

No further details were immediately available.

The home is in a residential area in an upper middle class neighborhood.

This is a developing story. More to come.