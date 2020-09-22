Man arrested after authorities recover $143,000 in stolen goods

National-World

Buncombe County, NC (WLOS) — Asheville authorities have arrested and charged a man after finding around $143,000 worth of stolen property from the Asheville area.

Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit obtained and executed a search warrant at 14 Cub Place in Asheville. There they found numerous items including:

(4) Cub Cadet zero turn lawn mowers valued at $35,000.00

(1) Troy-Bilt lawn mower valued at $4,000.00

(1) Stolen Camper out of Orangeburg, SC valued at $15,000.00

(11) Marijuana plants growing inside one of the campers.

(1) Stolen Polaris Razor out of Orangeburg, SC valued at $15,000.00

Multiple generators valued at $8000.00

Welding equipment valued at $4000.00

Various power tools (DEWALT) valued at $40,000.00 to $50,000.00

Water tank and scaffolding valued at $2,000.00

Miscellaneous hand tools valued at $10,000.00

James Edward Thomas, 39, a former employee of Southern Road and Bridge, was arrested on numerous felony counts of breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen property.

This investigation is ongoing and additional felony warrants will be forthcoming against Mr. Thomas and co-conspirators.

Detectives continue to search for (2) Kubota lawn tractors which have not been recovered at this time.

“Thank you to our Property Crimes Detectives for their long hours and great investigative work and thank you to APD for their assistance,” says Sheriff Quentin Miller.

