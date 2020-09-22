‘It’s childish:’ Grand Blanc Township seeing rash of political sign thefts

National-World

Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (WNEM) — As we near the 2020 presidential election, voters are placing signs in their yards. But in Grand Blanc Township, someone is stealing them

“I think it’s absolutely childish,” Clayton Schwach said.

Schwach is one of many residents showing his support for this year’s candidates with a political sign in his yard

“I bought the sign to put in the yard because I back Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” he said.

So far, he hasn’t been hit by the sneaky sign stealers. But how would he feel if he did?

“I would not like it but it’s only a sign,” he said.

Sgt. Scott Theede says, political signs have been reported stolen out of yards and roadsides in Grand Blanc Township for the past month.

“Day before yesterday Creekside Village subdivision which is off of Cook Road had several signs stolen and we had another incident over in the eastern part of the township over near Perry Road,” Theede said.

And he warns, it is a crime.

“In Grand Blanc Township we would write this a larceny or a theft which is a 93-day misdemeanor,” Theede said. “Which means upon conviction someone could be sentenced to 93 days in county jail.”

And Schwach had this to say to whoever is responsible:

“It’s childish what you’re doing,” he said. “I think that they should stop doing it. The people that do put it out in the yard say, ‘hey I’m for this person or hey I’m for that person.’ so just leave us alone.”

