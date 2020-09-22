Hiker found dead in New Mexico believed to have fallen

National-World

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAT) — Albuquerque police and family members of the hiker found dead in the Sandia Mountains over the weekend said he likely fell. Police said Gibran Hernandez-Avila’s death is being ruled accidental at this time.

The last anyone heard of Hernandez-Avila was around 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. His family said he was on the La Luz trail hiking to the crest, and it seemed like a normal weekend for the avid hiker.

“He loved hiking,” said his sister, Jazmin Pillars. “He did. He loved the mountains. He loved going out and exploring.”

But this time, something went terribly wrong.

“You know when they told us they found his body- it’s just something you don’t want to believe,” said Pillars.

Pillars said her brother had never hiked La Luz before that Sunday, and when the family didn’t hear back from him they knew something was wrong.

“He just didn’t answer his phone,” said Pillars. “He’s just not the person would leave or that would not call back.”

The family reported him missing Tuesday, Sept. 15, and search and rescue teams from Albuquerque and across the state spent the next five days desperately searching for him.

“It was a very difficult search,” said Officer Anthony Martinez, APD Open Space Unit. “Just the terrain that’s up here on the La Luz trail. You have canyons and caves and rockslides. A little of everything, so a lot of ground to cover.”

But Saturday, they found his body far off the La Luz trail, and they informed the family.

“I was in a way relieved because the search has been going on for so long,” said Pillars. “Just not knowing where he was, if he was hurt, if he was suffering was probably more- was harder to deal with,” said Pillars.

So, what happened?

“It just appears that maybe at the wrong trail, maybe at the wrong time of the night,” said Officer Martinez.

“I think it just got dark on him,” said Pillars.

Right now, though the family is mourning, they said they’re grateful to have closure.

“In the area that he is in was one of the hardest areas to be found, so we were lucky have found him,” said Pillars.

The family said dozens of people came out to search for him and they’re thankful for the community’s support.

APD is continuing to investigate this case. Police add that La Luz is not a trail you want to be on at night. If you do go, they said never to hike alone, tell someone where you’re going and prepare for the changing weather.

