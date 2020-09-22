2020 Baltimore mayor’s Christmas Parade cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

National-World

Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — The Mayor’s annual Christmas Parade in the Hampden neighborhood of Baltimore has been cancelled this year.

“The health and safety of the Parade’s marchers which includes many school students and first responders as well as spectators, volunteers, and staff is paramount,” said the parade chairman Tom Kerr in a statement.

“We thank the Mayor for his leadership and concern for our community’s safety, and look forward to bringing the parade back next year, on Sunday, December 5th,” the statement continued.

Approximately 25,000 people along came to watch the 2.5 mile long parade in 2019 and it included 160 marching units.

