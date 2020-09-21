Young bull rider dies following serious injury during rodeo event

National-World

Mineral Wells, TX (KTVT) — A 20-year-old bull rider died of injuries he sustained when he was reportedly bucked off a bull Thursday night in Mineral Wells.

Rowdy Lee Swanson was competing at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Rodeo.

According to ProRodeo.com, Swanson was a PRCA permit holder from Duncan, Oklahoma and was studying animal sciences at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson at the ProRodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said. “The hearts of the entire rodeo community go out to Rowdy’s family in this tragic time. We will continue to keep Rowdy and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Oklahoma State Rodeo Team tweeted a photo of Swanson and a quote from their coach Cody Hollingsworth.

“With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson. He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time,” said Coach Hollingsworth.

The Palo Pinto County Livestock Association released the following statement on its Facebook page:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson following injuries sustained at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Pro Rodeo,” said PPCLA’s Rodeo Chairman Scott Fenner. “The entire Rodeo Committee and our rodeo family extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Rowdy’s mother Venessa, his brother Roper, and his entire family.”

