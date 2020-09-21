Police: Man showing off gun accidentally shot himself in Lincoln City, OR store

National-World

LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV ) — A man showing off his gun accidentally shot himself in a Lincoln City store, according to police.

Officers responded to McKay’s Market on the 800 block of Southwest Highway 1010 at 7:36 p.m. Sunday.

A man was found at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his groin area and leg, according to police.

Investigators said the 29-year-old man was waiting in the checkout line, when he unholstered his Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol from his waistband “so that he could show it off to a friend.”

As the man put the gun back in the front of his pants, he accidentally pulled the trigger, according to police.

Police said the bullet narrowly missed his femoral artery. Officers immediately provided first aid before medics arrived to take over treatment.

Nicholas J. Ellingford of Lincoln City was taken to an area hospital and immediately flown to a Portland hospital for further treatment. A condition update was not available Monday.

Police said the case is a criminal investigation, “as Ellingford did not have a concealed handgun license and his act was found to be reckless since it placed several people in danger.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Lincoln City Police Senior Office Jayne Johnson at 541-994-3636.

