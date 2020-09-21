Music continues on with the Nashville Symphony

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Musicians with the Nashville Symphony began their furlough on July 1, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world.

With the furlough in mind, the symphony members wanted to continue bringing music to the Music City. Whether that is online or in various venues around Nashville.

In a newsletter recently released from the symphony, it stated, “We, the Musicians of the Nashville Symphony, have dedicated our lives to cultivating our craft and sharing music with our audiences.” The letter continued, “Although we face many challenges both as an institution and as individuals during this pandemic, we will keep the music playing!”

A financial aid fund has been created to assist the musicians during this time.

If you would like to donate, you may do so by visiting their donation site.

Also, checks can be made out to “Nashville Symphony Players Assembly – Financial Aid Fund” and mailed to Nashville Symphony Players Assembly; P.O. Box 40812; Nashville, TN 37204.

