Front line hero honored with tickets to Titans’ home opener

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — Only a handful of fans will be present at the Titans’ home opener Sunday, one of them being a specially chosen health care worker.

“I’m very humbled and very honored,” Saramma George said.

Saramma George is a local hero, although she’d never admit it. She’s worked for St. Thomas for nearly 45 years and has played a big role in healthcare advancement throughout the years.

“We did the first female heart transplant; I took care of her and I was here,” George said.

George was chosen to be the healthcare hero at the Titans’ home opener, meaning she was given free tickets to the game and making her one of very few attendees.

“I’ve never been to a live football game in my life, so this is beyond anything that I can even imagine; I’m so excited,” she said.

Being a nurse during a global pandemic is hard work, and George says it’s nothing like what you see on TV.

“It’s very hard work and it’s very intense. And we have to use our critical thinking. Life and death matters,” she said.

However, she’s amazed at the community support.

“We are grateful for the community who helped us through the pandemic, coming in bringing signs and balloons and bringing us food,” she said.

