Small plane crash kills four people in Texas

Four people are dead after a small plane experienced engine trouble and crashed while attempting an emergency landing in Texas on Sunday.

The single engine plane crashed at the Hilltop Lakes Airport around 10:50 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sgt. Erik Burse told CNN.

All four occupants, two men and two women, died in the crash, according to Burse. The plane was flying out of Austin and returning to Louisiana.

It is unknown what type of plane it was, but the tail number Burse provided CNN shows that it belonged to a single-engine Piper Malibu Meridian, according to Flightaware.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is en route to the crash and Texas DPS is holding the scene until FAA arrives, Burse said.

CNN has reached out to the FAA for more information.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a tweet that they are investigating the crash involving a Piper PA-46 but not traveling to the scene.