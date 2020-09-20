1 dead in shooting at a Columbus, Ohio, gun show

National-World

One person was killed in a shooting at the conclusion of a gun show in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, whose name, gender and age were not immediately available, was pronounced dead on the scene, Public Information Officer Marc Gofstein with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office told CNN.

Police were called at around 4 p.m. in response to a shooting at the show at the Westland Mall.

The scene is not active and authorities are still on scene investigating, Gofstein said.

There are currently no suspects in custody, according to Gofstein.