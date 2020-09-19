Spearfishermen cited for illegally fishing in Waikiki Marine Conservation District

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Kapiolani Beach, HI (KITV) — Seven spearfishermen were cited for illegally fishing in the Waikiki Marine Conservation District near Kapiolani Beach.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the men were catching undersized and regulated fish.

DLNR officers found about 130 fish including Palani, Kala, Ulua and sea cucumbers.

All were dead and returned back to the ocean.

The men face could fines and/or jail time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.