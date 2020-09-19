Man steals $2,500 worth of items in daylight from a Brookfield home

National-World

BROOKFIELD, WI (WDJT) — Brookfield police are searching for a suspect who stole roughly $2,500 worth of items from a driveway on Dartmouth Road around 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

Police say it happened in the 3000 block of Dartmouth Road in Brookfield. The suspect allegedly rang the door bell and when it was left unanswered, he proceeded to take property from the bottom of the driveway at the home.

Police say he took a Wacker Neuson hand compactor and two aluminum trailer ramps, which totaled to roughly $2,500.

Police say the suspect is approximately 50-years-old, 6’0″, 200 lbs, and was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Officials also believe he was driving a white Sprinter van.

Those with information are urged to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

